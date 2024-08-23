SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Flagstone Financial Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Flagstone Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 8.1% of Flagstone Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Flagstone Financial Management owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $21,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 1,194,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,140. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

