SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Boosted by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.2% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.81. 667,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,026. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.