SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,819,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.11. The company had a trading volume of 177,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average is $129.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $137.68. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

