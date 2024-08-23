SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.28

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $33.22, with a volume of 28986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $663.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 405.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,461.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

