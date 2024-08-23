SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.55

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 11299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEW. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

