SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.55

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 11299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
