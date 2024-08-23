Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $101.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.57.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,090.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 133.2% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

