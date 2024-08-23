Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,005,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,028,839. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

