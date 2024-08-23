Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 33.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

