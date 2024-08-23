Status One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.47 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $90.84 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008413 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,906.09 or 1.00073045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012723 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007390 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,540,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,540,334.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02292776 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $1,687,335.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

