Status (SNT) Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $94.67 million and $15.44 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,540,334 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,540,334.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02292776 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $1,687,335.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

