Steem Price Hits $0.19 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $87.22 million and $12.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,860.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.36 or 0.00574455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00104094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00269713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00032500 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00040574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00074163 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 469,647,129 coins and its circulating supply is 469,642,165 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

