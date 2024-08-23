Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $168.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.69.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $115.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.31. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.93 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

