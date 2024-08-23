Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Hold

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

Shares of DOOO opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BRP by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after acquiring an additional 408,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 56,110 shares in the last quarter.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

