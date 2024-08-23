Stifel Nicolaus Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $151.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.25 and a 200-day moving average of $148.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 700.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,412 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.