Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of KE Call Options (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 22,638 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,716 call options.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

BEKE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,022,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,974. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. KE has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KE by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,152 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KE by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in KE by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,373,000 after purchasing an additional 804,773 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,880,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in KE by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

