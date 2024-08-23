StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.56. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $119.34 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.23%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

