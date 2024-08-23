StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CMCT stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

