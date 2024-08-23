StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

MIND stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.16. MIND Technology has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

