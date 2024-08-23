StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

BLIN opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

