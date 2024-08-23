StockNews.com Lowers Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Primo Water Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after acquiring an additional 248,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,794,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,953,000 after purchasing an additional 91,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Primo Water by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

