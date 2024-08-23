StockNews.com Upgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
LBTYK stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. Liberty Global has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $21.83.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
