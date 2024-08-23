StockNews.com Upgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.3 %

LBTYK stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. Liberty Global has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $21.83.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 151.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,766,000 after buying an additional 2,219,823 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,537,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $20,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,870,000 after buying an additional 592,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after buying an additional 447,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.