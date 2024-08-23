StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

STNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.80 on Friday. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

