Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.63. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 176,173 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 468,242 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Articles

