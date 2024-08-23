Stride (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.83.

Stride Stock Performance

Stride stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96. Stride has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

