SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 57.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Terex by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 115,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

