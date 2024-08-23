SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 563 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 197,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 520,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 125,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Par Pacific Trading Up 1.9 %

Par Pacific stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. 53,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Par Pacific

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.