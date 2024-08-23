SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AHCO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 197.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AdaptHealth by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AdaptHealth by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

