SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE:FDP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $150,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,406 shares of company stock valued at $286,995. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.