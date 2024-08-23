Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 579,688 shares.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.19.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
