Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 579,688 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sunnova Energy International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.