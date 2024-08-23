Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SRDX. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $39.96 on Monday. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $570.23 million, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,499,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 41,617 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 393.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Surmodics in the second quarter worth about $8,531,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

