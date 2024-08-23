Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) vs. 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Financial Analysis

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Surrozen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Surrozen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surrozen and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen $12.50 million 2.01 -$43.04 million N/A N/A 4D Molecular Therapeutics $20.22 million 38.21 -$100.84 million ($2.44) -6.12

Risk & Volatility

Surrozen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

Surrozen has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -85.54% -71.86% 4D Molecular Therapeutics N/A -26.75% -24.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Surrozen and 4D Molecular Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 0 0 0 N/A 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.63, suggesting a potential upside of 191.81%. Given 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 4D Molecular Therapeutics is more favorable than Surrozen.

Summary

4D Molecular Therapeutics beats Surrozen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043, a hepatocyte-specific R-spondin mimetic bispecific fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of severe liver diseases, including alcohol-associated hepatitis. The company also develops SZN-413, a Fzd4 targeted bi-specific antibody for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases. Surrozen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to research, develop, and commercialize Fzd4 bi-specific antibodies. Surrozen, Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. Its product pipeline includes 4D-150, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company develops 4D-125, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of x-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; 4D-710, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment cystic fibrosis lung disease; and 4D-310 to treat fabry disease cardiomyopathy and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, its product candidates comprises 4D-175, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment for geographic trophy; and 4D-725 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency lung disease and is in pre-clinical development. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Astellas Gene Therapies, Inc; uniQure biopharma B.V.; and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

