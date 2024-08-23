Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CTO Sells $102,793.61 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $102,793.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,205.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SG stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 2.30. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SG. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

SG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

