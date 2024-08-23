Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $143.87. 457,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $144.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.21 and its 200 day moving average is $117.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $1,700,214.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,890. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

