TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Onestream (NASDAQ:OS)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Onestream in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Onestream Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Onestream

NASDAQ OS opened at $28.91 on Monday. Onestream has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502 over the last 90 days.

Onestream Company Profile

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

