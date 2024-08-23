Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.67

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$44.67 and last traded at C$44.44, with a volume of 2344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Tecsys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cormark lowered their target price on Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Tecsys Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.22. The stock has a market cap of C$660.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$43.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.57 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.5909091 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.15%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

