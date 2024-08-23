Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Trading 3.2% Higher

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.44. 168,170 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 58,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 212.9% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

