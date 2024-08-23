Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNYA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 9,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $28,171.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,276.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,539 shares of company stock valued at $56,468. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,862,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 403,472 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

TNYA opened at $2.72 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

