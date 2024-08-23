Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 4.6%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $221.48 and last traded at $220.41. Approximately 28,562,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 98,289,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $700.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

