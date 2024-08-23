The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after buying an additional 3,602,830 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after buying an additional 1,558,975 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.27. 19,830,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,057,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.