The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
The GDL Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The GDL Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The GDL Fund has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $8.13.
About The GDL Fund
