The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 2.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 78,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,990 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,741. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,840,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,863. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

