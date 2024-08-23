The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $997,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 123.0% in the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 245,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,455,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.58.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,752. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

