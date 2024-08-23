Thomas M. Krummel Sells 555 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $30,153.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,750.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CWT opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $55.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.