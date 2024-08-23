Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Lowered to C$0.55

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Acumen Capital from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.76.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWM

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$0.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.