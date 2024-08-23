Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 3,686,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 25,609,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Tilray Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 12.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.