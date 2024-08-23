Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 3,686,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 25,609,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.19.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
