Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.92. 4,531,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 25,432,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Tilray Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tilray

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tilray by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tilray by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

