Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.92. 4,531,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 25,432,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Tilray Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.19.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
