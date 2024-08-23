Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Tiptree Trading Down 0.7 %

TIPT stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $687.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.30. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tiptree

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 31.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth about $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 25.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Stories

