TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.70

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.70 and last traded at $120.35, with a volume of 238233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKO. UBS Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.81 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. TKO Group’s revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in TKO Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $2,515,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 154.4% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.