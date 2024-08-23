Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $142.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOL. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

NYSE:TOL opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $146.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

