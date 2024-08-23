Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 45,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 41,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Further Reading

